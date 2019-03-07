×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Messi returns to Argentina squad as Aguero misses out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.26K   //    07 Mar 2019, 21:18 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup

Lionel Messi is back in the Argentina squad for the first time in almost nine months, although Sergio Aguero has been left out.

Messi has not played for his country since the 2018 World Cup, where Jorge Sampaoli's side lost to eventual winners France in the last 16.

Sampaoli's successor Lionel Scaloni has been unable to call upon the Barcelona captain for any of Argentina's matches since taking charge.

But Messi will soon make his international return as he is in the Argentina squad for upcoming friendly matches against Venezuela and Morocco.

There is no room for Aguero, however, with Scaloni favouring Lautaro Martinez, Giovanni Simeone and Dario Benedetto over the Manchester City star.

Inter striker Mauro Icardi also misses out, as he has not played for his club since February 9 amid a stand-off that began with him being stripped of the captaincy.

Gonzalo Higuain is another high-profile attacking omission. Like Aguero, Chelsea's on-loan Juventus striker has not been involved for the Albiceleste since Russia 2018.

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Greatest Argentina XI of all time
RELATED STORY
3 clubs Lionel Messi might join should he ever decide to leave Barcelona
RELATED STORY
AFC Ajax 2.0 -  Best Players to Watch Out For 
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: United and PSG set for Champions League showdown
RELATED STORY
How Pep Guardiola and Barcelona revolutionized football
RELATED STORY
Sergio Aguero Documentary 'Made in Argentina': A Beautiful Insight into Kun's Career
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Football's greatest rivalries : Final edition
RELATED STORY
Top 10 attacking trios this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us