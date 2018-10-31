BREAKING NEWS: Messi returns to Barcelona training
Lionel Messi has returned to training for Barcelona 11 days after suffering a fractured arm.
Messi sustained the injury in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Sevilla, in which he scored their second goal, on October 20.
He was reduced to the role of spectator for the Clasico with Real Madrid on Sunday as a result, but Barca thumped their arch rivals without him as Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win.
The Argentina international was not expected to return for another two weeks but it appears he could be back in the side at an earlier date after Barca posted a picture of a smiling Messi in training on their Twitter account.
Leo #Messi returns to training! pic.twitter.com/W2ziDusJKJ— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2018
Barca take on Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday before LaLiga games with Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis either side of a Champions League trip to Inter.
Ernesto Valverde's side are top of LaLiga after 10 games, seven points clear of ninth-placed Madrid, who sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after the Clasico rout.
Barca's advantage at the summit is slim, however, with Deportivo Alaves only a point adrift and Sevilla and Atletico Madrid just two points back.