BREAKING NEWS: Messi returns to Barcelona training

31 Oct 2018

Barca star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has returned to training for Barcelona 11 days after suffering a fractured arm.

Messi sustained the injury in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Sevilla, in which he scored their second goal, on October 20.

He was reduced to the role of spectator for the Clasico with Real Madrid on Sunday as a result, but Barca thumped their arch rivals without him as Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win.

The Argentina international was not expected to return for another two weeks but it appears he could be back in the side at an earlier date after Barca posted a picture of a smiling Messi in training on their Twitter account.

Barca take on Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday before LaLiga games with Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis either side of a Champions League trip to Inter.

Ernesto Valverde's side are top of LaLiga after 10 games, seven points clear of ninth-placed Madrid, who sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after the Clasico rout.

Barca's advantage at the summit is slim, however, with Deportivo Alaves only a point adrift and Sevilla and Atletico Madrid just two points back.