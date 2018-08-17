Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Mourinho 'has never been so happy' with unsettled Pogba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
890   //    17 Aug 2018, 18:56 IST
paul pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho says he has "never been so happy" with Paul Pogba and the midfielder will stay as captain against Brighton and Hove Albion, despite his comments suggesting he is unsettled at Manchester United.

Pogba caused a stir following his man-of-the-match performance in last Friday's win over Leicester City, when he said he would always strive to perform for fans and team-mates but also claimed: "There are things I can say and there are things I cannot say... otherwise I will get fined."

The comments appeared to suggest disharmony at United, with the player and Mourinho reported to have a difficult relationship stemming from last season, when Pogba was dropped for key games against Liverpool and Sevilla.

Mourinho, though, insists he is delighted with the France star's efforts in training and has again hit out at reports he has ever argued with the former Juventus man.

"The truth is we are together for two years and a couple of weeks and I've never been so happy with him as I am now. That's the truth," he said ahead of the clash with Brighton.

"I cannot demand more from him, I cannot ask more from him. He comes here on Monday [before the Leicester game], he trains for three days, I asked for his support, for his contribution in an important match for us when the team had difficulties, and he did it did better and for more time than we could expect.

"When he says he did it for the fans and for the team, it's exactly what I want, exactly what I demand from my players. He is working well, playing well, he does [it] for the fans, for the team, and that's what I want. I repeat, I couldn't be happier than I am."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Pogba happy at Manchester United, claims Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Mourinho takes...
RELATED STORY
Pogba reveals 'issues' with Mourinho
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Pogba was a monster – Mourinho lauds returning World...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's move to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba agrees incredible £350k-a-week deal with...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Paul Pogba needs to be the permanent...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us