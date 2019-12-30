BREAKING NEWS: Moyes returns to West Ham as Pellegrini's replacement

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

West Ham manager David Moyes

David Moyes has been appointed West Ham manager for a second time after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked.

The Hammers are struggling in 17th in the Premier League, prompting Pellegrini's dismissal following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.

Former Manchester City boss Pellegrini largely failed to get the best out of a talented group of players as West Ham slipped towards a relegation battle.

They have again turned to Moyes, who guided the London club to safety in the 2017-18 season. He has signed an 18-month contract, West Ham announced on their website.

We are pleased to confirm that David Moyes has returned to the Club as first-team manager. pic.twitter.com/Y2fxo5hTCE — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 29, 2019

The former Manchester United manager lifted West Ham to a 13th-placed finish in his previous spell in charge, but his short-term contract was not renewed and Pellegrini was appointed in May 2018.

Moyes, who has also managed Everton and Sunderland in the Premier League, has been out of management since leaving London Stadium.