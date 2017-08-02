PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar

Neymar has told Barcelona he wants to leave but will only be allowed to do so if his ?222million release clause is met "in its entirety".

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 16:38 IST

Barcelona star Neymar

Barcelona have told Neymar and his representatives that his €222million release clause must be paid in full to complete the Brazil superstar's prospective world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old's blockbusting move to the French capital gathered pace on Wednesday, as Barca revealed the forward was granted permission to miss training by head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Neymar did arrive at Barca's Circutat Esportiva Joan Gamper complex to inform his team-mates of his intention to leave the club and Barca later confirmed the player and his father were part of a delegation that delivered a similar message to the club hierarchy.

"The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club's offices," a club statement read.

"Faced with this position, the club has informed them they [must] refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which, as of July 1 totals €222million which will have to be deposited in its entirety."

The statement added: "The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions."

Earlier this close season, Barcelona were extensively linked with a move for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and the Italy international was subsequently touted as a potential makeweight in any Neymar deal.

Barca's latest statement requesting full payment suggests such an option is not on the table and comes after LaLiga president Javier Tebas questioned the legality of such an outlay from PSG under FFP rules.