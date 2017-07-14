Real Madrid confirm Ceballos signing

Dani Ceballos has completed his expected move from Real Betis to Real Madrid for a reported ?18million.

by Omnisport News 14 Jul 2017, 13:45 IST

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis on a six-year deal.

Ceballos starred in Spain's run to the final of the European Under-21 Championship, where he was named player of the tournament, and reportedly attracted the attention of both Madrid and Barcelona.

But reigning LaLiga champions Madrid stole a march on their rivals when Betis chairman Angel Haro confirmed the player had agreed terms to join Zinedine Zidane's squad earlier this week.

According to reports in Spain, Madrid will pay €18million for the 20-year-old – in excess of a €15m buyout clause.

Ceballos joins Madrid two days on from James Rodriguez's surprise departure to Bayern Munich on an initial two-year loan deal.

He will be presented as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday next week before joining the club's pre-season tour of the United States the following day.

As a teenager, Ceballos made controversial comments in subsequently deleted social media posts regarding Barcelona, Gerard Pique and Catalans, although he praised Lionel Messi and criticised Cristiano Ronaldo's conduct during the 2013 Copa del Rey final when the Portugal star was sent off during an extra-time loss to Atletico Madrid.