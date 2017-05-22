BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid secure 33rd LaLiga title by beating Malaga

22 May 2017

Real Madrid have won their first LaLiga title for five seasons, sealing glory with a 2-0 win at Malaga.

Zinedine Zidane's Champions League finalists went into the final day of the season needing a point at La Rosaleda to oust bitter rivals Barcelona as champions.

In the end they did more than enough as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema secured a 29th win of the top-flight campaign.

Overall, Madrid extended their all-time record for LaLiga wins to 33 and it is a success that checks Barcelona's recent dominance of the competition.

Los Blancos' previous title came under Jose Mourinho in 2011-12, marking their longest drought since Johan Cruyff's Barca won four in a row between 1990-91 and 1993-94.

Madrid now have two LaLiga triumphs over the past nine seasons, set alongside six for Barca and Atletico Madrid's surprise march to glory in 2013-14.

Zidane's men will now attempt to become the first team in the Champions League era to retain their European crown when they face Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Victory in Malaga also stretched their ongoing club record of scoring in consecutive games, going back to April last year, to 64 matches.