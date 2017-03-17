Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight

Defending champions Real Madrid will face a former boss in the Champions League after being drawn against Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich.

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 16:47 IST

Carlo Ancelotti after guiding Real Madrid to La Decima in 2014

Real Madrid have been paired with Bayern Munich in the Champions League last eight, while Barcelona take on Juventus in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Madrid are aiming to become the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back titles and negotiated a tricky last-16 tie impressively, beating Napoli 3-1 home and away.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern remain in contention for a repeat of their 2013 treble and head coach Carlo Ancelotti will seek to deny Madrid, who he guided to La Decima – the club's 10th European title – in 2014.

Clasico rivals Barcelona face Serie A's dominant force in Juventus, having completed an historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain – prevailing 6-5 on aggregate amid a breathless finale at Camp Nou to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat.

A typically imposing Spanish contingent is completed by Atletico Madrid, beaten finalists in 2014 and 2016, who eased past Bayer Leverkusen and will face Premier League champions Leicester City – conquerors of their LaLiga counterparts Sevilla this week.

Monaco prevailed on away goals after a thrilling tie against Manchester City finished 6-6 overall and Leonardo Jardim's entertainers will travel to Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of the quarter-finals, which will be played on April 11 and 12.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full :

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona