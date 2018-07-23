BREAKING NEWS: Roma agree fee with Bordeaux for Malcom

Breaking News

Bordeaux have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Roma for their highly sought after winger Malcom.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 club after impressing since his arrival from Corinthians in 2016.

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Tottenham have both reportedly shown interest in the Brazilian, while Paris Saint-Germain were thought to be monitoring his progress.

However, Roma emerged as the frontrunners for his signature in recent weeks and a reported €40million deal has now been agreed.

Malcom – who scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 last season – is now expected to travel to Italy to complete the deal, which remains subject to him passing a medical.

#ASRoma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of #Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. pic.twitter.com/MHHr6AswYN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 23, 2018

A statement on Twitter from the French side read: "Bordeaux informs you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signature of administrative documents, with Roma for the transfer of Malcom."

Roma confirmed the deal soon after, posting: "Roma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Bordeaux for the transfer of Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms."