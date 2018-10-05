×
BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo 'ready to return' for Juventus against Udinese

Omnisport
NEWS
News
142   //    05 Oct 2018, 15:52 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has "broad shoulders" and is "ready to return" for Juventus' Serie A clash with Udinese on Saturday, coach Massimiliano Allegri has said.

Ronaldo, who was suspended for Tuesday's Champions League win over Young Boys, has "firmly denied" a rape allegation after Kathryn Mayorga accused the Portuguese of sexual assault in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The forward called the claims "fake news" and then issued a further statement on social media in which he strenuously denied the allegations and called rape "an abominable crime".

Both Juve and Ronaldo's international head coach Fernando Santos have offered unwavering support to the 33-year-old, although he was left out of the Portugal squad for the upcoming matches against Poland and Scotland, and Allegri has confirmed he is available to face Udinese.

"I've known Cristiano for three months now and for over 15 years of his career he has shown to be a great professional both on and off the pitch," he said at a news conference.

"He is ready to return to action tomorrow.

"He agreed with the coach of the national team not to go. He has broad shoulders, is focused for tomorrow and to do well, external things do not affect him. "

