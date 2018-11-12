×
BREAKING NEWS: Sturridge charged with misconduct over alleged breach of betting rules

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST
daniel sturridge - cropped
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules.

The 29-year-old is accused of contravening FA regulations in January of this year. He has been given until 18:00 GMT on November 20 to respond to the charge.

Sturridge is alleged to have broken two FA rules: E8(1)(a)(ii) and E8(1)(b).

The first states that "a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters".

The second rule is concerned with "where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting".

It is unclear whether Sturridge's alleged offences took place after he joined West Brom on loan on January 29.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season for Liverpool, scoring four goals.

