Tolisso swaps Lyon for Bayern in record €41.5m deal

Corentin Tolisso has left Lyon for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and he is set to become their most expensive ever signing.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 21:39 IST

Corentin Tolisso representing Lyon in the Champions League

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

The 22-year-old has finalised a switch to the Allianz Arena for an initial fee of €41.5million, which could rise to €47.5m depending on bonuses.

The deal eclipses the €40m Bayern paid Athletic Bilbao for Javi Martinez in 2012, making him the most expensive signing in their history and Lyon's biggest sale.

"I had a wonderful time at Lyon, for which I was very grateful," Tolisso told his new club's official website.

"Now I'm looking forward to playing for one of the best clubs in Europe.

"I have set myself high goals with Bayern. It's a great day for me."

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "We're happy that we were able to get this young and very interesting player, despite strong competition from abroad.

"Corentin Tolisso was the dream player of coach Carlo Ancelotti for the midfield. He is a relatively fast, technically good player.

"He's also a player who brings danger to the game. He scored 14 goals last year, with plenty of assists. He's a player that Bayern can look forward to having."

The France international is Bayern's second signing to be made in the close-season following the capture of Serge Gnabry, and Rummenigge suggested that he would not be the last.

"We've just reached June 14 and the transfer market is open until the end of August. We certainly won't close the door early. But I cannot guarantee who will come. So wait and watch the market."