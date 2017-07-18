Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal

Now undisputed first-choice right-back following Kyle Walker's sale to Manchester City, Kieran Trippier has signed a new Tottenham deal.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 17:36 IST

Kieran Trippier sings a five-year contract with Tottenham

Kieran Trippier has signed a new deal with Tottenham, committing him to the club until 2022.

The right-back joined Spurs from Burnley in 2015 and, following Kyle Walker's £50million sale to Manchester City earlier this month, appears to be the club's first choice, having enjoyed an extended run in the team towards the back end of last season.

Trippier made just 18 Premier League starts during his first two campaigns, but looks set to become a firmly established part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans as Tottenham aim to improve on their second-place finish in 2016-17.

His displays for Spurs earned the full-back a maiden England cap earlier this year, when he started the 3-2 friendly defeat to France in Paris in June.

We are delighted to announce that @trippier2 has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022. #COYS pic.twitter.com/s3Yf9V8VZx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2017

"I'm delighted with the new deal, it's a great achievement for myself," Trippier told the club's official website. "I've learnt a lot playing the likes of Europa League and Champions League and playing with the players here and the manager.

"I've progressed a lot, I can thank my team-mates and the manager for that. I was delighted to be with England, the back end of last season I was really enjoying it and didn't want it to end because I was getting a lot of game time.

"The manager demands a lot so he's helped me out a lot with my defensive work and my attacking work so an all-round player I think I've changed a lot since I've been here."