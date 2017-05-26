West Ham snap up Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta has agreed a two-year contract with West Ham and will join once his deal with Manchester City expires.

by Omnisport News 26 May 2017, 17:28 IST

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta.

West Ham have announced the signing of full-back Pablo Zabaleta on a two-year deal.

The Argentina international will join the club on July 1, once his contract with Manchester City expires.

He is the first signing made by Slaven Bilic since the end of what was a difficult 2016-17 season, in which West Ham finished 11th in the table.

"This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club," Zabaleta told West Ham TV, with the club also claiming that he rejected offers from top clubs in England, Italy and Spain.

"I hope I can give you good moments. Of course, I come to the club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time.

"Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player. I thought my time at City was done. It's been a fantastic nine years, absolutely brilliant.

"Manchester City gave me the opportunity to come to this wonderful league, the Premier League, something I've been enjoying a lot as a player and of course for me it was probably the right time to move on.

"Also, as a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League. For me, after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me in the Premier League and I'm ready for it and looking forward to it."

Zabaleta, who joined City from Espanyol in 2008, made 32 appearances in all competitions under Pep Guardiola this season.

The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and the FA Cup with City.