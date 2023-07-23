Breidablik Kopavogur vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023

Copenhagen kick off their quest for UEFA Champions League football when they visit the Kopavogsvollur to face Breidablik Kopavogur in the first leg of the second qualifying round on Tuesday (July 25).

Breidablik are on a run of five consecutive wins and will look to continue in the same vein. The Iceland-based side maintained their fine run for results with a 3-1 win over Vestmannaeyjar in the Icelandic top flight on Friday. Following that result, the Blikar moved to second place in the standings, five points off first-placed Víkingur Reykjavík.

Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson’s men have won their last five games across competitions. During this run, they cruised through the first round of the Champions League qualifiers with a 3-1 aggregate win over Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen kicked off the new Danish Superliga campaign on a high, edging out Lyngby 2-1 in their opener on Saturday. Beforeo that, Jacob Neestrup’s men ended their pre-season friendlies with a 3-2 loss against Viktoria Plzen, which snapped their seven-game unbeaten run.

Copenhagen are on a run of three consecutive away wins.

Breidablik Kopavogur vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between th twoe sides, with Copenhagen winning the previous two.

Neestrup’s men picked up a 2-0 win in their first meeting in a friendly in February 2014, before edging out the Blikar 4-3 in the Atlantic Cup in February 2022.

Kopavogur have won all but one of their last eight home games across competitions, with a 2-2 draw against Kopavogur on June 2 being the exception.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games, winning seven since May.

Breidablik Kopavogur vs Copenhagen Prediction

Copenhagen boast the firepower needed to get the job done but should expect a fight from a high-flying Kopavogur side who have won their last five games. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, expect the Danish outfit to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Breidablik 1-2 Copenhagen

Breidablik Kopavogur vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Copenhagen’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Copenhagen's last seven outings.)