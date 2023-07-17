Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023

Breidablik welcome Shamrock Rovers to the Kopavogsvollur in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday (July 18).

The hosts won 1-0 in the first leg away, thanks to Damir Muminovic's 39th-minute winner as they look to make the second qualifying round for only the second time. Breidablik continued their winning run in the Besta delid karla with a 1-0 win at Fram on Saturday, thanks to Agust Hlynsson's second-minute goal.

Shamrock, meanwhile, failed to score for the third straight game. They qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season but have work to do to make the group stage of the Champions League for the first time.

Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last week. Interestingly, Shamrock suffered a defeat against an Icelandic team for the first time, having won the previous four.

Breidablik have won five of their last six games across competitions. They scored seven and five goals respectively against Tre Penne and Buducnost in the preliminary rounds.

Shamrock have one win from their last five games across competitions, failing to score in the last three.

Breidablik are unbeaten in eight games at home, including the two impressive wins in the preliminary rounds.

Shamrock have one win in their last five away games, failing to score thrice.

Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Breidablik have been in good touch recently, losing twice in 18 games across competitions. One of them came on penalties in the Icelandic Men's Football Cup earlier this month. They have three clean sheets in their last five games.

Rovers, meanwhile, have struggled in recent games, winning once in five outings. They have failed to score in their last three games and three of their last four away outings in European qualifiers.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, expect Bredablik to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Breidablik 2-1 Shamrock

Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Breidablik

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson to score or assist any time - Yes