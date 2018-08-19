Brentford 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Maupay stars as Bees buzz by Owls

Neal Maupay starred as Brentford maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a convincing 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Maupay put the hosts ahead with a 20th-minute penalty at Griffin Park, the forward emphatically converting from the spot after Sam Hutchinson was punished for pulling down Lewis MacLeod inside the area.

Sergi Canos was denied a second soon after the break when his first-time shot from Maupay's square pass was well saved by Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

However, Brentford did double their lead in the 61st minute, Maupay unselfishly squaring the ball to the supporting Ollie Watkins when through on goal, allowing his team-mate to tap into an unguarded net.

Jos Luhukay's men failed to muster a response after falling two behind, with only goalkeeper Dawson – who made saves to deny both the impressive Maupay and substitute Said Benrahma in the closing stages – stopping the home side from adding to their tally.

A second successive home win moves Dean Smith's side into fourth position in the table, while their opponents remain stuck on a solitary point after three games of the campaign.