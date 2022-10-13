Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns with Brentford in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Bees suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been fairly impressive so far this season and are in seventh place in the league table at the moment. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion have a good record against Brentford and have won 34 out of the 76 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 28 victories.

Brentford have won only one of their last six home games against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming in 2014.

Brighton & Hove Albion won both their matches against Brentford last season and have only defeated West Ham United in three consecutive matches in the Premier League.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games played on a Friday and have won seven of these matches.

After an unbeaten run of seven Premier League games in London, Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a defeat against Fulham on their previous visit to the city.

Brentford's 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United last week was the heaviest defeat in their Premier League history.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to grind out a few results in the coming weeks. The likes of Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard have been impressive this season and will look to step up this week.

Brentford have endured a shocking slump in recent weeks and will need to turn their campaign around. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

