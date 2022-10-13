Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns with Brentford in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday.
Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview
Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Bees suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Brighton & Hove Albion have been fairly impressive so far this season and are in seventh place in the league table at the moment. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.
Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brighton & Hove Albion have a good record against Brentford and have won 34 out of the 76 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 28 victories.
- Brentford have won only one of their last six home games against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming in 2014.
- Brighton & Hove Albion won both their matches against Brentford last season and have only defeated West Ham United in three consecutive matches in the Premier League.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games played on a Friday and have won seven of these matches.
- After an unbeaten run of seven Premier League games in London, Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a defeat against Fulham on their previous visit to the city.
- Brentford's 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United last week was the heaviest defeat in their Premier League history.
Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to grind out a few results in the coming weeks. The likes of Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard have been impressive this season and will look to step up this week.
Brentford have endured a shocking slump in recent weeks and will need to turn their campaign around. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Friday.
Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford vs Brighton Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes