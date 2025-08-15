Brest vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17 2025

Brest play host to Lille at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season this weekend.

Ad

Brest ended last season in 9th place, a disappointing end to what was a memorable campaign for them thanks to their Champions League exploits.

Lille, meanwhile, qualified for the Europa League by finishing 5th, but have faced a tumultuous transfer window, losing a number of key players.

So which of these teams can start their season positively this weekend?

Brest vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off, Brest ran out 2-0 winners. However, they have only beaten Lille once in their last six meetings, with their opponents this weekend winning three of those games.

Brest ended last season in good form at home. They only lost one of their last six matches at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble, and won four of them, including the afore-mentioned victory over Lille.

Lille signed off last season by winning four of their last six matches. However, since then, they have lost multiple key players, including last season's top scorer Jonathan David, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and defender Bafode Diakite.

Brest have also lost some players this summer, including ever-present midfielder Mahdi Camara. However, thery have been able to secure the permanent signing of last season's top scorer Ludovic Ajorque, who has joined from Mainz.

Despite Lille sporting some impressive attackers, their defense was their strongest area last season. Les Dogues only conceded 36 goals, with only champions Paris St. Germain conceding fewer.

Ad

Trending

Brest vs Lille Prediction

Both of these sides are amongst Ligue 1's best when they are on form, making this one of the opening weekend's most intriguing fixtures.

Overall, though, things probably just about favour Brest. Not only did they defeat Lille rather comfortably at home in their last meeting, but the visitors have lost more key players than most clubs this summer.

It's difficult to write Lille off here, primarily because of their strong defensive nous, but the prediction is a tight win for Brest.

Ad

Prediction: Brest 1-0 Lille

Brest vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Brest's last four home matches with Lille have all featured fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Ludovic Ajorque to score for Brest - Yes (Ajorque scored 13 goals last season and netted against Lille in May).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More