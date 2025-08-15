Brest vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17 2025

Brest play host to Lille at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season this weekend.
Brest ended last season in 9th place, a disappointing end to what was a memorable campaign for them thanks to their Champions League exploits.
Lille, meanwhile, qualified for the Europa League by finishing 5th, but have faced a tumultuous transfer window, losing a number of key players.
So which of these teams can start their season positively this weekend?
Brest vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The last time these sides faced off, Brest ran out 2-0 winners. However, they have only beaten Lille once in their last six meetings, with their opponents this weekend winning three of those games.
- Brest ended last season in good form at home. They only lost one of their last six matches at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble, and won four of them, including the afore-mentioned victory over Lille.
- Lille signed off last season by winning four of their last six matches. However, since then, they have lost multiple key players, including last season's top scorer Jonathan David, goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and defender Bafode Diakite.
- Brest have also lost some players this summer, including ever-present midfielder Mahdi Camara. However, thery have been able to secure the permanent signing of last season's top scorer Ludovic Ajorque, who has joined from Mainz.
- Despite Lille sporting some impressive attackers, their defense was their strongest area last season. Les Dogues only conceded 36 goals, with only champions Paris St. Germain conceding fewer.
Brest vs Lille Prediction
Both of these sides are amongst Ligue 1's best when they are on form, making this one of the opening weekend's most intriguing fixtures.
Overall, though, things probably just about favour Brest. Not only did they defeat Lille rather comfortably at home in their last meeting, but the visitors have lost more key players than most clubs this summer.
It's difficult to write Lille off here, primarily because of their strong defensive nous, but the prediction is a tight win for Brest.
Prediction: Brest 1-0 Lille
Brest vs Lille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Brest's last four home matches with Lille have all featured fewer than 2.5 goals).
Tip 3: Ludovic Ajorque to score for Brest - Yes (Ajorque scored 13 goals last season and netted against Lille in May).