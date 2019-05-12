×
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: Mahrez starts title decider

12 May 2019, 18:46 IST
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has been handed a recall by Pep Guardiola as Manchester City aim to secure back-to-back Premier League titles in their final-day trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Victory at the Amex Stadium will guarantee glory for the defending champions, who have won their past 13 league matches.

However, anything less would give Liverpool the chance to win a first top-flight crown for 29 years if they beat Wolves at Anfield.

City moved to the brink of glory on Monday, when Vincent Kompany scored a spectacular winner at the Etihad Stadium to down Leicester City 1-0.

Mahrez's inclusion at the expense of Phil Foden - absent from a matchday 18 that includes the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne on the bench - is the only alteration from that XI, handing the Algeria international the chance to redeem an underwhelming debut season at City.

The 28-year-old missed a late penalty as Liverpool and City played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October - an incident it has been tempting to frequently revisit in a title race of fine margins.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
