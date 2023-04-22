Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns against Manchester United at the Wembley in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday (April 23).

Brighton overcame Grimsby at home in the previous round. Goals from Deniz Undav, Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma helped them toa 5-0 win. It was the second time they scored five goals in the competition this season.

Meanwhile, United recorded a comeback 3-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals. They equalised via Nayef Aguerd's own goal in the 77th minute before Alejandro Garnacho and Fred strikes in the final seven minutes confirmed the win. Interestingly, all four games for United in the FA Cup have ended in 3-1 wins.

Brighton won 2-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League last week and have had eight days to prepare for this game. United, meanwhile, were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Sevilla in midweek.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times across competitions, with their first meeting coming in the FA Cup in 1909. The Red Devils lead 19-5.

United are unbeaten in seven FA Cup meetings against the Seagulls.

Nine of their last ten meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

After seven straight defeats between 2019 and 2022, Brighton have had back-to-back wins against United.

Brighton have outscored United 13-12 in the FA Cup this season and also have a better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer than the 12-time winners (3).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction

The Seagulls have lost just twice across in competitions in 2023. They eliminated reigning champions Liverpool earlier this season and look to make their first FA Cup final in 40 years.

United, meanwhile, have had three defeats in 11 games across competitions. Injuries to key players have impacted their performances recently. Anthony Martial limped off in the defeat at Sevilla. Harry Maguire is suspended, which leaves Victor Lindelöf as the only centre-back available for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are unbeaten in the FA Cup against Brighton and have also played more games at the Wembley. Nonetheless, considering United's depleted squad and Brighton's recent form, expect the Seagulls to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Manchester

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes