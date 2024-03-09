Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion will invite Nottingham Forest to Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering three losses on the trot. Interestingly, all three defeats came in away games, and they'll be hopeful of a positive result in this match.

They lost 3-0 away to Fulham in their previous league outing last week and lost 4-0 to Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The visitors have also suffered three consecutive losses across all competitions. In their previous outing, they hosted league leaders Liverpool last Saturday and fell to a 1-0 loss, failing to score after nine games in the Premier League.

Brighton have dropped to ninth place in the league standings, having 39 points from 27 games, and a defeat here might see them move out of the top 10. Nottingham are in 17th place in the standings with 24 points and have a four-point lead over 18th-placed Luton Town.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 40 times in all competitions, meeting just three times in the Premier League. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 17-12 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

The hosts have scored just one goal in their last four games in all competitions. The visitors have failed to score in their last two games, having scored two goals apiece in their previous three games.

Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across all competitions.

Nottingham Forest have suffered four losses in their last five games in all competitions, scoring six goals while conceding nine times.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors and have kept clean sheets in these games as well.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Seagulls have recorded just one win in their last six games across all competitions, suffering four losses. They have suffered three consecutive losses without finding the back of the net in these games, though all defeats came in away games.

They have suffered just one loss at home in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals apiece in two of their last four games, and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match. Roberto De Zerbi continues to have a lengthy injury list, with Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner, and Joao Pedro being key absentees.

Forest have endured a poor run of form recently, losing four of their last five games. They have just one win in their seven games in the Premier League in 2024 thus far. They are winless in their last three away meetings against the hosts and were held to a goalless draw in the Premier League last season.

There are a few doubts for Nuno Espírito Santo ahead of the trip to Brighton, with Nicolas Dominguez and Willy Boly set to undergo a late fitness test.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Taiwo Awoniyi to score or assist any time - Yes