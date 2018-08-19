Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brighton loss a big lesson for United – Pogba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
392   //    19 Aug 2018, 23:31 IST
paul pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba (L) and Ashley Young with referee Kevin Friend

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United deserved their 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday and warns they must learn a "big lesson" from their performance.

First-half goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross gave Chris Hughton's side a third league victory in a row at home to United, who got on the scoresheet through Romelu Lukaku and a late Pogba penalty.

The defeat came just hours after Premier League champions Manchester City thrashed Huddersfield Town 6-1, and leaves Jose Mourinho's side with ground to make up on their neighbours just two games into the new season.

And Pogba admits they cannot allow a repeat of their display and attitude, with Tottenham due to visit Old Trafford a week on Monday.

"I'm disappointed, with my performance and the team performance. We didn’t deserve to win," he told BBC Sport.

"I always try, I know I lost a lot of balls and that shouldn't happen for a midfielder, but I try, I keep pushing, that's my personality. 

"When it's not your day, it's not you day, but I kept trying to help the team as much as possible. We scored at the end, it was a bit too late to come back, and it's going to be a big lesson for us in the next game. We cannot make the same mistakes we did, with the attitude we had.

"They prepared very well, maybe much better than us. Maybe we didn't have attitude to break them, to kill them when we had to kill them, to go through the lines, and that's a lesson we have to keep in mind and play much better next game.

"I'm honest. If we deserve to win, if we play well, I will say we played well. Today, the truth is we didn't play well enough. You can see the result – we lost.

"The result is the right result for them and the wrong result for us."

Pogba delivered a man-of-the-match display in the win over Leicester City at Old Trafford last weekend, and he concedes United's attitude was different against Brighton.

"Playing at home and playing away is two different games, different tactics," he told Sky Sports. "You always have to be focused and play better than the last game. The attitude has to be right and I think maybe we missed that."

When asked what Mourinho's instructions were at half-time, with United facing a 3-1 deficit, Pogba refused to divulge his manager's plans.

"I think you should ask him. I don't like to speak for other people," he said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United vs Brighton Preview: Predicted First XI...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: August preview for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
EPL 2017-18: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba lays down demands for Manchester United stay
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Kicks Off With A Bang: Lustrous Liverpool,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United's Predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted starting XI against Brighton
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Mourinho 'has never been so happy' with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us