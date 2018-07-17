Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brighton sign Button from Fulham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
269   //    17 Jul 2018, 07:51 IST
davidbutton-cropped
David Button playing for Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper David Button is looking forward to challenging Mat Ryan and Jason Steele to be the Seagulls' number one next season.

Button, 29, signed a three-year deal from play-off winners Fulham on Monday after 20 league appearances for the Cottagers last season, but he lost his place in goal to Marcus Bettinelli in the latter part of the campaign.

The former Tottenham academy and Brentford shot-stopper has made more than 300 appearances in the Football League during his career and is looking forward to fighting for his place at the Premier League club.

"There's a lot of competition in my position and I want to be a part of that," he told Brighton's club website.

"It's something that's brilliant as a player and at this level it's normal – they [Mat Ryan and Jason Steele] are both great goalkeepers and I'm looking forward to working with them and helping us all improve. 

"Training will be a good chance to get to know the lads straight away. I'm told it's a great bunch."

Brighton finished 15th in their first season in England's top flight and start their 2018-19 campaign away at Watford on August 11.

Premier League 2018-19
