Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Brighton sign Nigeria international Balogun

    Nigeria international Leon Balogun has become the first signing of the 2018-19 season for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 22 May 2018, 22:24 IST
    171
    Leon Balogun
    Nigeria international Leon Balogun

    Brighton and Hove Albion have announced their first signing for the 2018-19 campaign, Nigeria international Leon Balogun joining from Mainz on a free transfer.

    The 29-year-old joins up with Chris Hughton's side after his contract with the Bundesliga club expired at the end of the season.

    Balogun has been included in Nigeria's preliminary squad for the World Cup, with the defender having been capped 14 times for his country.

    "I am delighted to welcome Leon to the club," said Hughton, who signed a new contract last week.

    "He will add more depth to our defensive options, and I am pleased to get our first piece of business done so early in the summer.

    "He is in the peak years of his career and I am sure he will integrate well into the squad. He also has valuable experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Europa League and at international level."

    Balogun started 14 Bundesliga games for Mainz last term, helping his side finish 14th, while Brighton survived in their first Premier League season thanks to a home win over Manchester United.

    Premier League 2017-18 Bundesliga 2017-18
    Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu...
    RELATED STORY
    Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in & Batshuayi out at...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why we hate the international break
    RELATED STORY
    Manchester City's €878m squad the most expensive in history
    RELATED STORY
    Stoger glad to see the back of Aubameyang saga
    RELATED STORY
    Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves...
    RELATED STORY
    5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
    RELATED STORY
    Freiburg rubbish Soyuncu to Arsenal claims
    RELATED STORY
    Hoffenheim confirm Nagelsmann will stay despite Arsenal...
    RELATED STORY
    Hertha sign Manchester City youngster Dilrosun
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018