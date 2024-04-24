Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 26, 2024

Brisbane Roar invite Adelaide United to the Suncorp Stadium for their final A-League match of the season on Friday (April 26).

The hosts have been in poor form recently, winning one of their last six games across competitions. They have failed to score in two outings and were held to a goalless draw at Melbourne Victory last week.

Meanwhile, Adelaide's league meeting with Central Coast Mariners last week has been rescheduled for May 1. They are winless in two league games after three straight wins. In their previous outing, they drew 3-3 at Western United.

Both teams have been eliminated from contention for the finals series, so this game has little but pride to play for for both sides.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 60 times across competitions. Adelaide lead Brisbane 28-21.

Brisbane have one win in six league outings and haven't scored in three of their last four games.

Adelaide have one defeat in five league games, scoring at least thrice in three games.

Brisbane are winless in four home meetings with Adelaide, losing twice.

Adelaide are unbeaten in three away games in the A-League, winning two, scoring eight goals and conceding five.

Brisbane have the second-best attacking record in the league, scoring 48 goals, and have also conceded as many in 25 games.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Roar have suffered three defeats in five league games, failing to score thrice. They have two wins in their last nine meetings with Adelaide, with both coming away from home.

Adelaide, meanwhile, are winless in two games but scored thrice in their draw with Western United earlier this month. They are unbeaten in three away games and four meetings at Brisbane.

Adelaide will play after a 10-day break and will be well-rested. Considering thata and their better record in recent meetings against Brisbane, expect Adelaide to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brisbane 1-2 Adelaide

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hiroshi Ibusuki to score or assist any time - Yes