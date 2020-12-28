Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Brisbane Roar host Melbourne City FC in an A-League season opener for both these teams at the Dolphin Oval in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Melbourne City faltered at the final hurdle last season, when they lost the A-League grand final against Sydney FC in extra time. Since then, head coach Erick Mombaerts has left his job and been replaced by his then assistant Patrick Kisnorbo.

Brisbane Roar have stuck with Warren Moon as their head coach. He took over from Robbie Fowler midway through last season after the A-League resumed post the COVID-19 lockdown. Fowler has since left to join SC East Bengal in the ISL.

Brisbane Roar finished fourth last season, while Melbourne City FC finished second. Roar lost to Western United in the elimination finals, which ended their campaign last term.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC Head-to-Head

In 32 previous matches between these two teams, Melbourne City FC have won 15, while Brisbane Roar have won 11.

The last meeting between these teams at Dolphin Stadium was a seven-goal thriller. Roy O'Donovan scored a hat-trick for Brisbane Roar, as they won 4-3. Jamie Maclaren scored a hat-trick of his own for Melbourne City FC in the game.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC Team News

Brisbane Roar have reported that they have a fully-available squad for their season opener, so it will be interesting to see how Moon lines his squad up for the opening fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

For Melbourne City FC, Nathaniel Atkinson is unavailable for this opening game of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Injured: Nathaniel Atkinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Scott Jamieson

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamie Young; Macauley Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Josh Brindell-South, Jack Hingert; Corey Brown, Danny Kim, Riku Danzaki, Jay O'Shea, Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Curtis Good, Harrison Delbridge, Scott Jamieson; Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill, Adrian Luna; Craig Noone, Jamie MacLaren, Andrew Nabbout

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC Prediction

We are predicting that Melbourne City FC will win this game to start the season on a positive note.

However, being a season opener, there is enough scope for teams to surprise us. Both teams have a settled look about them, and we expect an entertaining encounter on Tuesday.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Melbourne City FC