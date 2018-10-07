×
Bristol City 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Joao brace sends Owls into play-off places

07 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST
lucas joao - cropped
Lucas Joao scores for Sheffield Wednesday against Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday moved into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 victory away at Bristol City on Sunday.

Two second-half goals from first-half substitute Lucas Joao were enough to send the Owls into sixth place in the table, as they stretched their unbeaten run to four games.

City, who got a lifeline through Matt Taylor's penalty, slip to 13th after a fifth match without a win.

An even game swung the visitors' way as Joao scored twice in two minutes, the striker burying a finish past Niki Maenpaa under pressure before converting powerfully after Adam Reach saw an effort blocked.

Taylor fired home from the spot with 10 minutes left after Josh Onomah brought down Callum O'Dowda, leaving the travelling Wednesday fans fearing another collapse after they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw against West Brom in midweek.

However, despite nine minutes of injury time being played, Jos Luhukay's men held on for their fifth league win of the season, which leaves them only six points off leaders Sheffield United.

