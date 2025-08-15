Bristol City vs Charlton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Bristol City face Charlton on matchday two of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides won their campaign openers as well as their opening matches in the domestic cup in midweek.

Ad

Gerhard Struber's Bristol are coming off a 4-1 win at Sheffield United in their Championship opener last weekend. After the two teams traded goals inside the opening 14 minutes, the Robins pulled away, scoring thrice without reply to take all three points.

That took them atop the fledgling Championship standings. The early league leaders continued their momentum with a 2-0 home win over Milton and Keynes Dons at home, netting either side of the break.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones' Charlton marked their return to the Championship after a five-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Watford, thanks to Harvey Knobb's 94th-minute winner. The Addicks - seventh in the Championship - then beat Stevanage 3-1 at home, leading 2-0 at the break, in the Cup to advance to the next round.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Bristol-Charlton Championship meeting at Ashton Gate:

Ad

Bristol City vs Charlton head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 72 meetings across competitions, Bristol lead Charlton 27-26 but lost 2-0 away in League One in January.

Charlton have won just once in five meetings with Bristol, losing four on the trot before the aforementioned win.

Bristol have won three of their last five home games across competitions, losing once, with that defeat (3-0) coming against Sheffield United in the play-off semi-final first leg.

Charlton have won thrice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: W-W-L-L-D; Charlton: W-W-W-W-D

Ad

Bristol City vs Charlton prediction

Both teams have had winning starts to the season, but at least one of them will end when they lock horns this weekend.

There's nothing to separate the two sides in their head-to-head, with Bristol, enjoying a very slender advantage, looking for successive league wins over Charlton at home for the first time in 50 years.

Despite being slow starters in the Championship, the Robins are looking for successive league wins to open the season for the first time in four years. It could be a cagey affair, but expect Bristol to win narrowly.

Ad

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Charlton

Bristol City vs Charlton betting tips

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Charlton to score: Yes (They have scored in their last four competitive outings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More