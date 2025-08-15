Bristol City vs Charlton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Bristol City face Charlton on matchday two of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides won their campaign openers as well as their opening matches in the domestic cup in midweek.
Gerhard Struber's Bristol are coming off a 4-1 win at Sheffield United in their Championship opener last weekend. After the two teams traded goals inside the opening 14 minutes, the Robins pulled away, scoring thrice without reply to take all three points.
That took them atop the fledgling Championship standings. The early league leaders continued their momentum with a 2-0 home win over Milton and Keynes Dons at home, netting either side of the break.
Meanwhile, Nathan Jones' Charlton marked their return to the Championship after a five-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Watford, thanks to Harvey Knobb's 94th-minute winner. The Addicks - seventh in the Championship - then beat Stevanage 3-1 at home, leading 2-0 at the break, in the Cup to advance to the next round.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Bristol-Charlton Championship meeting at Ashton Gate:
Bristol City vs Charlton head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 72 meetings across competitions, Bristol lead Charlton 27-26 but lost 2-0 away in League One in January.
- Charlton have won just once in five meetings with Bristol, losing four on the trot before the aforementioned win.
- Bristol have won three of their last five home games across competitions, losing once, with that defeat (3-0) coming against Sheffield United in the play-off semi-final first leg.
- Charlton have won thrice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: W-W-L-L-D; Charlton: W-W-W-W-D
Bristol City vs Charlton prediction
Both teams have had winning starts to the season, but at least one of them will end when they lock horns this weekend.
There's nothing to separate the two sides in their head-to-head, with Bristol, enjoying a very slender advantage, looking for successive league wins over Charlton at home for the first time in 50 years.
Despite being slow starters in the Championship, the Robins are looking for successive league wins to open the season for the first time in four years. It could be a cagey affair, but expect Bristol to win narrowly.
Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Charlton
Bristol City vs Charlton betting tips
Tip-1: Bristol to win
Tip-2: Charlton to score: Yes (They have scored in their last four competitive outings.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)