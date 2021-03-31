Bristol City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City host Stoke City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Friday as the EFL Championship returns after a two-week hiatus.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the league table following what's been a tough campaign for them.

The Potters, despite all their struggles, are still on course for a better season than last year, when they finished 15th.

Michael O'Neill's side are in 11th place with just eight more games to go and hope to finish in the league's top half come May.

Bristol, meanwhile, have been one of the great disappointments of this campaign. They went from promotion hopefuls during the initial weeks to flirting with relegation by February.

A run of six consecutive losses eventually proved to be the last straw for Dean Holden, with former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson taking over.

Since then, the Robins have managed to steady the ship a little, claiming 10 points from their next seven games.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

In 57 meetings between the sides, Stoke have won 25 times, though Bristol are not far behind with 17 victories.

They also beat the Potters in the first-leg of their clash this season, winning 2-0 at Stoke-on-Trent.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Bristol City vs Stoke City Team News

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann was ruled out for nine months after succumbing to a cruciate ligament rupture in October. Meanwhile, Callum O'Dowda is not in contention for selection.

However, the Robins have been given a defensive boost with the return of captain Tomas Kalas, as well as Tommy Rowe.

Jay Dasilva is back in training but this match comes too soon for him.

Injured: Andreas Weimann and Callum O'Dowda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jay Dasilva

Stoke City

The Potters will continue to be without Tyrese Campbell, who's been out since December with a knee injury. Joe Allen is also unavailable after sustaining a hamstring problem last week.

Adam Davies and Rhys Norrington-Davies were in the Welsh squad for the game against Czech Republic on Tuesday but didn't play a single minute.

They might be selected for the clash against Bristol.

Star striker James McClean was on target against Qatar on the same day and might start the game.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell and Joe Allen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Jack Hunt, Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Steven Sessegnon; Liam Walsh, Han-Noah Massengo; Nahki Wells, Kasey Palmer, Sam Bell; Famara Diedhiou.

Stoke City (3-5-2): Adam Davies; James Chester, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar; Tommy Smith, Jordan Thompson, Kieran Coates, John Obi Mikel, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Nick Powell, Jacob Brown.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction

Bristol City haven't lost to Stoke City since October 2018, giving them a psychological advantage.

But the Potters have shown promise in recent weeks and should at least secure a draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Stoke City