Brooks double leads Bournemouth past Brighton 2-1 in EPL

Associated Press
22 Dec 2018, 22:47 IST
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth returned to the top half of the English Premier League after beating 10-man Brighton 2-0 on Saturday.

David Brooks, one of three players recalled by manager Eddie Howe after last week's loss at Wolverhampton, scored in each half.

The Wales international fired in from outside the box for the first-half opener, and looped in a header 13 minutes from time.

Brighton was a man down for the final 17 minutes after captain Lewis Dunk was dismissed for two bookable offences. Dunk perhaps had reason to feel aggrieved as his first yellow card was shown following a foul on Brooks which appeared to be committed by Yves Bissouma.

Brighton suffered a third straight loss.

