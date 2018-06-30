Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Buffon bids final farewell to Juventus as contract expires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
155   //    30 Jun 2018, 16:54 IST
GianluigiBuffon - cropped
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates winning Serie A with Juventus

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon bid a final farewell to Juventus on the last day of his contract.

The 40-year-old did not renew his deal in Turin and will leave Juve after 17 seasons, nine Serie A titles and four successive domestic doubles.

Buffon has made 176 appearances for Italy and is reportedly set for a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the iconic World Cup-winning keeper's attentions were solely on Juve as he brought a lengthy and decorated chapter in his illustrious career to a close.

"Seventeen years in black and white end today," Buffon posted on Twitter on Saturday.

"Seventeen years of friends, team-mates, tears, victories, trophies, words, anger, disappointments, happiness and many, many emotions.

"I will never forget anything. I will always carry everything with me."

Juve have signed Mattia Perin to compete with Wojcech Szczesny to start between the posts for Massimiliano Allegri's team in 2018-19.

Buffon turned down a call-up for Italy's friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands in June, but he and Roberto Mancini remain open to working together on the international stage in the future.

