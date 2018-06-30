Buffon bids final farewell to Juventus as contract expires

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates winning Serie A with Juventus

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon bid a final farewell to Juventus on the last day of his contract.

The 40-year-old did not renew his deal in Turin and will leave Juve after 17 seasons, nine Serie A titles and four successive domestic doubles.

Buffon has made 176 appearances for Italy and is reportedly set for a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the iconic World Cup-winning keeper's attentions were solely on Juve as he brought a lengthy and decorated chapter in his illustrious career to a close.

"Seventeen years in black and white end today," Buffon posted on Twitter on Saturday.

"Seventeen years of friends, team-mates, tears, victories, trophies, words, anger, disappointments, happiness and many, many emotions.

"I will never forget anything. I will always carry everything with me."

17 anni in bianconero che si concludono ufficialmente oggi. 17 anni di amici, compagni, lacrime, vittorie, sconfitte, trofei, parole, rabbia, delusioni, felicità e tante, tantissime emozioni. Non dimenticherò mai nulla. Porterò sempre tutto con me. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/Qu1vb0UOH2 — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) June 30, 2018

Juve have signed Mattia Perin to compete with Wojcech Szczesny to start between the posts for Massimiliano Allegri's team in 2018-19.

Buffon turned down a call-up for Italy's friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands in June, but he and Roberto Mancini remain open to working together on the international stage in the future.