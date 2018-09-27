Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Buffon has a 'good feeling' with PSG rival Areola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    27 Sep 2018, 16:09 IST
GianluigiBuffon - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon maintains his relationship with Alphonse Areola is strong as the battle for Paris Saint-Germain's number-one spot continues.

Veteran Italy great Buffon joined PSG on a free transfer during the close season and started their 4-0 Trophee des Champions thrashing of Monaco, along with the first two Ligue 1 matches.

But Areola took the gloves to face Angers and impressed on his international debut in France's 0-0 Nations League draw against Germany.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a three-game run in Ligue 1 and kept his place for the 3-2 Champions League loss to Liverpool, but Buffon was reinstated for last weekend's 3-1 win at Rennes and Wednesday's 4-1 triumph over Reims.

"In all the big teams there are two big goalkeepers," Buffon told reporters.

"Real Madrid play with [Thibaut] Courtois and [Keylor] Navas, I think that's normal. Alphonse and I have a good feeling, we must always improve, also in the Champions League, but it will be done step by step.

"In the Champions League, you need the best physical and mental condition."

On his performance against Reims, Buffon aired a familiar gripe for any goalkeeper.

"I think we had a good game, and we also made PSG history with seven consecutive [league] wins," he added.

"I'm always annoyed when I concede a goal. That's normal, I would like to finish all the matches without [conceding] a goal."

Omnisport
NEWS
Buffon's arrival at PSG puts Areola in a difficult position
RELATED STORY
Tuchel: Areola in pole to be PSG's number one ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Areola in discussions over new PSG deal
RELATED STORY
PSG star Buffon: I'm better than five years ago
RELATED STORY
Trapp would welcome 'legend' Buffon to PSG
RELATED STORY
I never promised Areola he would be No.1 - Tuchel
RELATED STORY
There is no problem with Cavani - Tuchel silences rumours...
RELATED STORY
Buffon ready to fight for PSG place but not targeting...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Buffon joins PSG
RELATED STORY
Free agent Buffon joins PSG
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us