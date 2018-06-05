Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Buffon lands three-match UEFA ban after Madrid dismissal

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon courted controversy with his reaction to referee Michael Oliver and he has now been punished.

News 05 Jun 2018, 19:20 IST
Gianluigi Buffon has been hit with a three-match UEFA ban following his red card against Real Madrid and subsequent outburst at referee Michael Oliver.

The Juventus goalkeeper was furious after the English official awarded a last-gasp penalty in April's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Juve had been primed for extra time after wiping out a 3-0 first-leg deficit, but Medhi Benatia fouled Lucas Vazquez in the closing stages and Oliver pointed to the spot.

Buffon immediately launched into an aggressive and prolonged protest, earning a red card before making further disparaging remarks after the match.

He described Oliver as having "a trash can" in his chest instead of a heart.

The three-game suspension - which applies to UEFA competitions only - follows two charges against the 40-year-old relating to his dismissal and a contravention of the European governing body's "general principles of conduct".

Buffon has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, having called time on his long and distinguished Juve career, which saw the Italy legend win nine Serie A titles.

UEFA also announced financial and other sanctions against Roma for crowd disturbances in the defeat at Liverpool, while Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow were punished for similar offences in their Europa League meeting in Spain.

 

 

