×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Buffon ponders break from football after spurning PSG offer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    16 Jun 2019, 19:44 IST
Gianluigi Buffon - cropped
Gianluigi Buffon in training with Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon could spend a year out of football after turning down Paris Saint-Germain's lucrative offer of a second season because he did not want to watch from the bench.

Italy legend Buffon parted ways with the Ligue 1 champions following the end of his maiden campaign in France.

The 41-year-old agreed with the club not to pursue the option of a further 12 months despite having the opportunity to take up an extension at Parc des Princes.

Buffon, who spent 17 years at Serie A giants Juventus, has since been linked with a return to former club Parma, while Primeira Liga side Porto are reportedly considering him as a potential replacement for Iker Casillas.

But the World Cup winner's interest in pursuing coaching or a possible director of football role means he is in no rush to decide on the next move.

"PSG told me five months ago that I would be the second goalkeeper next season," Buffon told Corriere dello Sport. 

"I had plenty of time to think about it and I came to the conclusion that this was not for me, so I gave up a lot of money and a one-year option.

"Their request was absolutely legitimate, understandable and was an attractive offer. 

Advertisement

"However, at the age of 41, I have this almost physiological need to feel sensations. Emotions translate into energy, dreams, the feeling of being part of something.

"Today I find myself in a situation like last summer, in an extraordinary state of serenity, in a state of total relaxation where everything is open and it could all end in twelve months or in fifteen days. 

"Some good proposals have arrived, but if I don't have the right motivation I can decide to take a year all for myself, all mine. One year of education."

Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana show interest in Gianluigi Buffon  
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave PSG after their unceremonious Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Gianluigi Buffon set to leave Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: French Giants offer official contract to Matthijs de Ligt 
RELATED STORY
Buffon offered contract extension by PSG
RELATED STORY
Football Legends: #1 Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Buffon to leave Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: United make Wan-Bissaka offer as Buffon discusses Parma return
RELATED STORY
Rabiot a mix of Pogba, Vidal and Marchisio, claims Buffon
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 3 reasons why the Red Devils won
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT VEN PER
0 - 0
 Venezuela vs Peru
FT ARG COL
0 - 2
 Argentina vs Colombia
Tomorrow PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
International Friendlies 2019
FT KEN CON
1 - 1
 Kenya vs Congo DR
Today EGY GUI 09:30 PM Egypt vs Guinea
Today MOR ZAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Zambia
Today SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
Today ALG MAL 11:30 PM Algeria vs Mali
Today TAN ZIM 11:30 PM Tanzania vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow TUN BUR 09:30 PM Tunisia vs Burundi
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us