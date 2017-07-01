Buffon tells Milan's Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy

Gianluigi Buffon had some words for reported Juventus target Gianluigi Donnarumma.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 05:47 IST

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon said he has spoken to Gianluigi Donnarumma and told the wantaway AC Milan goalkeeper to do what makes him happy.

Donnarumma announced his intention not to sign a renewal at Milan, with his contract due to expire in 2018, though the 18-year-old is due to meet the Serie A club to hold discussions on his future.

A string of social media messages, prompting Donnarumma – seen as the heir apparent to Buffon in the Italy team – to delete his Instagram account, and comments from agent Mino Raiola has added fuel to the ongoing saga in Milan.

Buffon, who previously talked up Juventus' move for Donnarumma, had some words for the reported Real Madrid and Manchester United target.

"I don't give advice, because I always made my own mistakes and would only be adding further chaos to the situation," Buffon said via Sky Sport Italia.

"I did have a bit of a 15-minute chat with Gigio, though. I can't tell you what we said.

"I have no idea if he'll remain at Milan, but I merely tell him to do what makes him happy."

Donnarumma, who made his debut as a 16-year-old, has become Milan's undisputed number one, playing in all 38 Serie A matches last season.