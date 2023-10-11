Bulgaria U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Bulgaria U21 welcome Germany U21 to Stadion Aleksandar Shalamanov for a 2025 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship qualifier on Friday (October 13).

The hosts kickstarted their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw at Estonia and followed that up with a narrow 1-0 home win over Israel last month. Nikola Iliev's 50th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Germany, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Kosovo 3-0 away. All three goals came after the break, with Youssoufa Moukoko scoring a brace while Colin Kleine-Bekel wrapped up the scoring in the 89th minute.

The win took them to third spot in Group D with three points from one game, while Bulgaria are second with four points after two outings.

Bulgaria U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Bulgaria's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Germany have won their last six Euro U-21 qualifiers, keeping a clean sheet in five games.

Five of Bulgaria's last six games have been level at half-time.

Germany have qualified for the last six UEFA Euro U-21 Championships.

Bulgaria are winless in seven Euro U-21 qualifiers, losing thrice.

Bulgaria U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Germany went into the 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship as one of the favourites but suffered a shock group-stage elimination. The defending champions went winless in three games to make a tame exit.

Bulgaria, by contrast, have more modest accomplishments and are bidding to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 1990. Aleksandar Dimitrov's side have started their quest on a positive note. Their victory over Israel last month was their first qualifying win in almost two years.

Germany are the favourites on paper, but their struggles in the last few months means that nothing can be taken for granted. However, expect the visitors' superior quality to shine through in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-3 Germany

Bulgaria U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany to score over 1.5 goals