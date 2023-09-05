Bulgaria vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023 

Bulgaria and Iran square off in a friendly on Thursday (September 7).

The Bulgarians have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Serbia in a Euro qualifier in June. They went ahead through Kiril Despodov's 47th-minute strike, but Dakar Lazovic scored a last-gasp equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

Iran, meanwhile, won the 2023 CAFA Cup by beating Uzbekistan 1-0 win in the final in June. Sardar Azmoun's 48th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides as Team Melli won the first edition of the competition.

The Iranians will use the upcoming game to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan in November.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, are scheduled to face Montenegro and Lithuania in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in October.

Bulgaria vs Iran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will only be the second meeting between the two teams. They squared off in a friendly in 1978 and shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Iran are unbeaten in five games, winning the last four.

Bulgaria are winless in five games.

Four of Iran's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Eight of Bulgaria's last 10 games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Bulgaria's last five games have been level at half-time.

Bulgaria vs Iran Prediction

Bulgaria's poor run of form has seen them go five games without a win. Their struggles have left their Euro 2024 qualification aspirations in danger.

Iran, by contrast, are flying high, winning their last four games. The Central Asian team enter the game as the favourites as they look to extend their winning run.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-1 Iran

Bulgaria vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time result: Draw