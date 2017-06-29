Bundesliga fixtures: Champions Bayern Munich start against Leverkusen

Bayern Munich will open the new Bundesliga season with the visit of Bayer Leverkusen.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 15:51 IST

Robert Lewandowski playing for Bayern Munich on the last day of the Bundesliga season

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will start the defence of their title with a home match against Bayer Leverkusen on August 18.

Bayern won the title by 15 points last season, losing only twice in 34 matches, and will start at the Allianz Arena against a Leverkusen side who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 12th-place finish.

The Bundesliga announced the full schedule for the 2017-18 season on Thursday, with the first round of fixtures seeing Peter Bosz's Borussia Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg, who avoided relegation in last season's play-offs.

RB Leipzig, runners-up last time out, have a tricky opener away against Schalke, themselves looking to improve on a bottom-half finish in 2016-17.

Germany's other Champions League team, Hoffenheim, are at home to Werder Bremen to open the new campaign.

Hoffenheim are at home to Bayern in a big early season clash on matchday three, while Carlo Ancelotti's men are at Schalke in week five.

Leipzig have two key matches in the space of three weeks when they take on Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on week eight, before travelling to play Bayern on matchday 10.

Dortmund are at home for the first Klassiker of the season on matchday 11, with Bayern at home on the 28th week of the campaign for the reverse fixture, a potentially decisive clash in the title race.

Bosz's men have their first Ruhr derby against Schalke on matchday 13 and play their rivals away in their fifth-last match of the season.

The final day sees Bayern at home to Stuttgart, Dortmund at Hoffenheim and Leipzig playing away against Hertha Berlin.