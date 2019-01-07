×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bundesliga switch doesn't guarantee success for English players - Lookman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    07 Jan 2019, 15:02 IST
lookman - CROPPED
Everton's Ademola Lookman.

Everton winger Ademola Lookman has encouraged more English players to experience football in other countries but warned a move to the Bundesliga does not guarantee success.

Lookman scored five goals in 11 league matches during a loan spell with RB Leipzig last season, while Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have also shone in the German top flight, at Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim respectively.

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent days and could become the latest English youngster to head to Germany in search of first-team football.

But Lookman says the onus is on players to prove themselves if they are given an opportunity to play abroad.

"Everyone’s scenario is different, all our situations are different," Lookman said. "So I think it is about the experience because wherever you go you can say you are going to play, but you have to prove it.

"It is for an experience, learning new football, learning a new style, just being around it.

"It was different football [in Germany], but I wouldn't say it was daunting. It was just another experience, take it in your stride and get used to it."

Lookman has made only one Premier League start since returning to Everton but scored in a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Lincoln City on Saturday.

Advertisement

Despite failing to force his way into Marco Silva's first-team plans so far, Lookman insists he is happy at Goodison Park and is determined to prove his worth.

"It was just one of those cases," Lookman added. "I wasn't unhappy. I had no choice but to work hard. It's my job. I love to do it wherever I am. I have to work hard. I’m happy here.

"Football is football. I love playing football and I am glad to do that every single day. It is not a case of me being sad. I am just happy to play football

"People said at the time I was crazy to go to Germany but I saw it as another experience and another learning curve for me. I'm glad I did go.

"I learnt about being more of a goal threat and showing what I can do. Showing my worth to the team - that is the next step for me."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pulisic: Signing for legendary Chelsea a privilege
RELATED STORY
Dortmund's Pulisic determined to deliver Bundesliga title...
RELATED STORY
Sarri suggests Bayern-linked Hudson-Odoi should be happy...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga team of the season so far | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Kovac in the dark over fresh Bayern Munich bid for...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Pulisic joining Chelsea for €64m
RELATED STORY
Zola confirms Bayern interest in Hudson-Odoi but hopes...
RELATED STORY
Youngest US captain and breaking records - Christian...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
He didn't want to be here – Guardiola doubts Sancho will...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us