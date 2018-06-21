Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad

Associated Press
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 01:54 IST
27
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Burger King has apologized for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

Critics assailed the offer, announced on Russian social media, as sexist and demeaning.

The announcement was removed Tuesday from Burger King's social media accounts but was still circulating among Russian social network users. It promised a reward of free burgers to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come."

In a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press, Burger King said, "We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online." It said the offer "does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again."

Ads in Russia often play on sexist stereotypes, notably ads around sporting events like the World Cup. Women's rights activists have been increasingly speaking out against them.

___

More World Cup coverage at https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Russian police academy turns into World Cup nerve center
RELATED STORY
Hard road to World Cup dream for young Russian players
RELATED STORY
World Cup: No Russian? No Problem. There's an app for that
RELATED STORY
Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin's showcase World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russian official urges love at World Cup after backlash
RELATED STORY
5 Top Football Advertisements - World Cup Edition
RELATED STORY
No live chickens at the World Cup for Nigeria fans
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best player from each group so far
RELATED STORY
Taxi driver questioned after injuring 8 during World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup fans upset at barriers on Red Square
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us