Buriram United vs Ventforet Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Buriram United entertain Ventforet at the Chang Arena in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (December 12) on the final matchday of group action.

The reverse fixture was fiercely contested, with Ventforet snatching a 1-0 win. Buriram will hope to take their revenge at home to stand a chance of progressing. They are third with eight points.

Thunder Castle are unbeaten in three games, winning twice. They won the Thai League 1 last season to qualify for the AFC Champions League, where their best showing is a quarterfinal appearance. Beating Ventforet may not be enough to progress, as they will need to finish among the best second-placed teams.

Ventforet are atop the standings with eight points but must win their final game to finish in the top two. They are expecting a hostile welcome at the Chang Arena as a payback for what Buriram experienced in the reverse fixture.

Ventforet ply their trade in J2 League – the Japanese second division. They earned qualification for the AFC Champions League after winning the Emperor's Cup. As first-timers in the competition, Ventforet are looking to go past the group stage.

Buriram United vs Ventforet Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Buriram have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have 11 appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Buriram have scored 12 goals and conceded eight in their last five games across competitions.

Ventforet have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five road outings.

Buriram have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games while Ventforet have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Buriram: W-W-D-L-D, Ventforet: D-L-W-W-W

Buriram United vs Ventforet Prediction

Goran Causic has been the shining light in Buriram's attack, scoring three goals. He will come under the spotlight once again as his side look to reach the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Ventforet’s star Yoshiki Torikai has netted twice and will look to contribute to his side's history-making knockout qualification. Buriram, though, are expected to prevail based on their superior experience and home advantage.

Prediction: Buriram 3-1 Ventforet

Buriram United vs Ventforet Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Buriram

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Buriram to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ventforet to score - Yes