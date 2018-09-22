Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Burnley earn first EPL win by crushing Bournemouth 4-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
43   //    22 Sep 2018, 22:14 IST
AP Image

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley rose off the bottom of the English Premier League after thumping Bournemouth 4-0 for its first win of the season on Saturday.

Four straight defeats and only one point from five games for last season's seventh-placed side added up to Burnley's worst start to a topflight campaign for nearly a century.

Bournemouth, by contrast, arrived at Turf Moor in the top five after its best opening to a Premier League, but quick-fire goals from Matej Vydra on his full debut and Aaron Lennon late in the first half eased Burnley nerves.

Substitute Ashley Barnes added a late double to make it 4-0, the first time Burnley has scored four in a game since December 2016.

Their first win in 10 league games moved them up to 16th in the standings, while Bournemouth dropped to sixth place.

