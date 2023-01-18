Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2023 

Burnley will host West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on Friday (January 20) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are going full steam ahead in the race for promotion to the Premier League. Burnley beat Coventry City 1-0 in their last league outing. Jordan Beyer scoring the sole goal of the game in the 83rd minute to open his account for the Clarets. Burnley sit atop the standings with 59 points from 27 games.

West Brom, meanwhile, endured a poor start to their league campaign but are flying under new manager Carlos Corberan. They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Luton Town in their last league game before trouncing Chesterfield 4-0 in a FA Cup replay in midweek.

The visitors are sixth in the standings, with 41 points from 27 games.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 135th meeting between Burnley and West Brom. The hosts trail 56-46.

There have been 32 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture after losing three of their previous five.

The Baggies have kept just one clean sheet in their last five away games.

The Clarets have picked up 34 points st home this season, the highest in the English second tier.

Burnley have the best offensive record in the Championship this season, scoring 53 times.

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Burnley are on a five-game winning streak and have won nine of their last ten games across competitions. They are unbeaten at home this season and will fancy their chances here.

West Brom, meanwhile, have won their last four league games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last six across competitions. They have solid away from home recently and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Burnley to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in their last five games.)

Poll : 0 votes