Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Busquets: LaLiga players united against overseas fixtures

Omnisport
NEWS
News
149   //    24 Aug 2018, 03:42 IST
Sergio Busquets - cropped
Sergio Busquets in action for Barcelona.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets says the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) is united against a move to play LaLiga matches in the United States.

One top-flight fixture per season is due to be staged on US soil starting next term as part of a 15-year agreement designed to promote the competition's global appeal.

The proposal has been met with firm opposition from the players, who claim to have been excluded from the decision-making process and are not ruling out strike action.

Busquets, the AFE's vice president, declared LaLiga's playing base to be in unison on the issue.

"We're all united, the union is strong and as our president [David Aganzo] has said, we all think the same about this," the 30-year-old said in a video released by the association.

"Together we are stronger and this is a path that we all want to take and we believe it's what is best for football."

After a meeting on Wednesday, Aganzo described the players as "outraged" and "very surprised" by the decision.

Organisers are yet to state which fixtures are being considered for the annual affair, although LaLiga president Javier Tebas has deemed it "unfeasible" for the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be played in New York.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
LaLiga players considering strike action over games in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 best debuts in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Tebas rules out LaLiga Clasico in New York
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Top 3 players in the win over Alavés
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Barcelona's Predicted Lineup for Real Valladolid...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19 fixtures: Barcelona start against Alaves,...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 U-21 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, 3 reasons why La Blaugrana...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us