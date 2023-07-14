PSV continue their pre-season in Austria against BW Linz at the Hofmann-Personal Stadion for a friendly on Saturday (July 15).

The Eindhoven outfit began their campaign with a 2-1 home loss to Belgian side Sint-Truiden last week. Eric Bocat put them in front from the spot in the 38th minute before Anwar El Ghazi appeared to have secured a draw with an 81st-minute equaliser. However, nine minutes later, Adam Nhaili struck the winner for the visitors as PSV's summer got off on a wrong note.

Peter Bosz's side have now had a week's time to rest and recuperate ahead of their next game. The Dutchman will hope to pick up his first win as head coach of the club.

The former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund manager was appointed in June on a three-year deal, replacing Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was sacked in May. Bosz will have the arduous task of guiding PSV to their first Eredivisie title since the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Linz play their last friendly game before kickstarting their 2023-24 season in the first round of the Austrian Cup against Wallern/St. Ma on Saturday.Their preparations haven't gone according to plan, as the Austrian side lost 2-0 to First Vienna in their first game before drawing 1-1 with Amstetten.

For the first time, Linz will also play in Austria's top division, the Austrian Bundesliga, after winning the second tier last season.

BW Linz vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

PSV are coming off a defeat in their last friendly, while Linz have lost and drawn their two friendlies this summer.

This is PSV's first of two games in Austria, with a fixture against Bundesliga side Augsburg to follow the Linz clash.

PSV begin their 2023-24 season on August 4 against Feyenoord in the Johan Cryuff Shield.

BW Linz vs PSV Prediction

Neither side have pulled up trees in the summer. Linz might be at home but are a more modest team compared to PSV, who are missing a few first-team players. Nevertheless, the Eindhoven side should have enough quality to see off the Austrian minnows.

Prediction: Linz 1-2 PSV

BW Linz vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

