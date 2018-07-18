CAF Champions League Review: ES Tunis and TP Mazembe set the pace

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 18 Jul 2018, 04:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Al Ahly defender Ali Maaloul

Egyptian champions Al Ahly got their CAF Champions League campaign up and running with a 3-0 win over Township Rollers but ES Tunis remained in charge of Group A in dramatic circumstances.

Hossam El Badry's side welcomed back their Egypt internationals from a disappointing World Cup campaign however claimed a first win of the round-robin stage at the third time of asking thanks to goals from Walid Azarou and substitute Islam Mohareb either side of a 73rd-minute penalty from Tunisia defender Ali Maaloul.

ES Tunis were stunned to find themselves 2-0 down midway through the first half at home to KCCA.

Jackson Nunda opened the scoring after 19 minutes for the Ugandan side before Khalil Chemmam put through his own goal.

Goals in quick succession either side of the half-hour mark from Anice Badri and Saad Bguir restored parity, leaving Bilel Mejri to score a late winner and move ES Tunis on to seven points, three clear of Al Ahly.

MC Alger made TP Mazembe work to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group B but Elia Meschak struck two minutes from time for the five-time African champions.

ES Setif saw off Difaa El Jadida 2-1 – Houssam Ghacha the supplier of a late twist in that game - in the section's other encounter, with TP Mazembe five points clear of their matchday three opponents at the summit.

Horoya and Wydad Casablanca remain locked together on five points in the qualification places in Group C after their match finished 1-1.

The reigning champions from Morocco led through Ismail El Haddad but their Guinean hosts hit back thanks to Ocansey Mandela.

Mamelodi Sundowns occupy bottom spot and remain winless after Abel Hunlede sprung the offside trap to score the only goal for Togo Port, securing a 1-0 win six minutes before half-time.

Etoile du Sahel opened up a lead in Group D after storming to a 3-0 win at Mbabane Swallows, while Zesco United and Primeiro de Agosto shared a goalless draw in Zambia.