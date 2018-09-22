CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca out as TP Mazembe pay penalty

ES Setif knocked holders Wydad Casablanca out of the CAF Champions League as a scoreless second-leg draw sealed a 1-0 aggregate victory on Friday.

The visitors knew a clean sheet would be enough to reach the semi-finals and they battled through sustained pressure to preserve their slim advantage.

Isla Diomande's lone goal on home soil seven days earlier ultimately proved enough for the Algerian side to advance at the expense of the 2017 champions.

Setif will now meet the winner of Horoya and Al-Ahly, who reconvene for their second leg on Sunday.

Five-time winners TP Mazembe also had their dreams crushed after crucially missing two penalties in losing out to Primeiro de Agosto on away goals.

Ben Malango and Tresor Mputu both failed to beat goalkeeper Tony Cabaca from the spot in the 1-1 draw in DR Congo.

The home side had appeared on course for victory when Jackson Muleka struck in the 12th minute, but a Mongo Bokamba free-kick before the interval saw the Angolan outfit through following last week's 0-0 draw.

Primeiro de Agosto's opponents in the final four will be ES Tunis, who won 1-0 in the second leg against Tunisian rivals Etoile du Sahel to sew up a 3-1 aggregate success.

Fousseny Coulibaly burst through midfield to deliver the knockout blow in the 87th minute of a match that also saw Ammar Jemal sent off for a second yellow in added time.