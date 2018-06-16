Cafu tips Neymar to lead Brazil to World Cup glory

Cafu is sure Brazil will thrive at the World Cup in Russia because they have Neymar in their team.

Two-time World Cup winner Cafu believes Neymar will lead Brazil to glory at Russia 2018.

Cafu, who won the tournament with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, insists Tite's side has everything in place to erase the memories of their failure on home soil four years ago.

In 2014, Brazil reached the semi-finals but were thrashed 7-1 by Germany, who completely dominated the game and scored five goals in the opening 29 minutes.

The former full-back thinks Neymar and Philippe Coutinho will play key roles in the Selecao's campaign.

"It's really easy to say that a key player for Brazil is Neymar," Cafu, speaking as an Uber Eats ambassador, told Omnisport.

"He's very exposed and he's the best player in the Brazil squad, in Brazil and, for me, he's one of the best players in the world.

"Today, I can say that Neymar and Coutinho are the two biggest weapons for Brazil.

"But I'd say Neymar is one of the strongest players in world football and will be the key player for Brazil here."

Cafu is confident Brazil will win the tournament this year because of strength in depth.

"They are playing really well. They have been preparing for so many years," he added.

"We have plenty of experienced players in many positions and all of them are the main players at their clubs. It's been a long time since Brazil qualified with four matches to spare.

"Brazil is growing every game and our coach has given a certain style to the Brazil squad. That's why Brazil has what it takes to win it."

Brazil start their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday.

