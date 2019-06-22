×
Cagliari deny match-fixing allegations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    22 Jun 2019, 22:18 IST
Joao Pedro - cropped
Cagliari's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring against Frosinone

Cagliari have categorically denied reports from Spain alleging their Serie A meeting with Frosinone was fixed.

El Pais reported the match on April 20, which finished 1-0 to Cagliari, was the subject of attempted match-fixing.

Leaked court documents allegedly obtained by the Spanish publication apparently indicate former footballer Carlos Aranda bet money on Cagliari to win via illegal means.

But Cagliari have attempted to distance themselves from the ongoing investigation, labelled Operation Oikos, by stating that they are not suspects.

A club statement read: "Cagliari football club is astonished by news reports that it has been mentioned as an involved party regarding an alleged violation in the investigation of operation "Oikos" that refers to match-fixing in Spanish football.

"The club, cited as an involved party in one of the matches as part of the investigation, expresses its total non-involvement in these alleged acts and cautions anyone in citing and/or linking these allegations with the club, which reserves its right to defend its image and honour in every way."

Cagliari's victory was secured through Joao Pedro's penalty shortly before the half-hour mark at Sardegna Arena after Francesco Zampano brought down Artur Ionita, while Paolo Farago was later dismissed for two bookable offences.

